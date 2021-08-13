BRASHER FALLS — Individuals riding their all-terrain vehicles off the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail system can be subject to tickets, and that’s what’s been happening around the town of Brasher.
“We’ve had a few folks get some tickets for ATVs that aren’t on the trail. Folks were wondering if we could get the roads open on secondary roads of travel,” Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets told town board members.
That’s not likely to happen, he said. He talked with Debbie A. Christy, the county’s trail coordinator about the situation.
“We really should hold off on opening up any more roads than we already have because it would take away the trail system that we have now,” Mr. Peets said.
He said the state was a stickler about opening up some roads.
“If we open up all the roads, then they won’t allow us to go on their trails anymore. We have to be careful with that,” he said.
Riders who choose not to stay on the trail system do so at their own risk, Mr. Peets said.
“Anybody that is driving an ATV that’s not registered and you’re on a road that’s not the trail, you’re probably going to get a ticket. We don’t want to see that, but the town also has insurance issues,” he said.
Mr. Peets said in talking with an insurance representative from the New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, “obviously they totally frown upon anybody traveling on town roads with ATVs or UTVs. I told him that’s the business we’d like to be in. I know you don’t like it, but people want to be here for tourism and recreation. We have to have some give and take.”
He told board members that if they were approached by individuals who received tickets on the secondary roads, to advise them that it’s part of keeping the trail system going.
“We really don’t want to jeopardize that. We’ve got it going. It’s established,” Mr. Peets said.
The St. Lawrence County multi-use trails open on May 16 after volunteer trail crews reviewed trails, cleared trees that had blown down, and graded and trail-hardened areas where it was needed.
Among the rules for the trail system is to stay on marked trails and enter and exit the trail system only at trailheads or town connectors.
