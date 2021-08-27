EDWARDS — A state comptroller’s audit has found that Edwards-Knox Central School District failed to claim $25,000 in Medicaid reimbursements it was entitled to during the 2019-20 school year.
The audit, conducted by Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office, found the district did not seek reimbursements for 12 students who were likely Medicaid-eligible and received speech, occupational or physical therapy services during the year. Had the services been claimed, the district would have been able to recoup $25,000, according to the comptroller’s report.
The report states that the district did not seek the reimbursements because it did believe it was cost-effective to do so. The district told auditors that it used to claim Medicaid reimbursements “many years ago,” but that the work hours required to maintain documentation exceeded the amount of reimbursement.
However, the audit concluded that the district could not support its assertions because it did not prepare a recent cost benefit analysis demonstrating this was the case.
The audit further found that the district did not establish Medicaid claim procedures or ensure that all Medicaid claim documentation requirements are met.
The audit recommended that the district prepare a cost benefit analysis for Medicaid claims and that it establish written Medicaid claim procedures and ensure all Medicaid claim documentation requirements are met.
In a letter accompanying the audit report, Superintendent Erin E. Woods agreed with the audit’s findings and informed the comptroller’s office that the district will prepare a Medicaid claiming cost benefit analysis and will establish written procedures for appropriate claims.
