MASSENA — Village trustees received some cautionary words from their auditor during a review of Massena’s audit for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2022.
Carl Seyfarth from Seyfarth & Seyfarth CPAs P.C., Malone, said Treasurer Kevin M. Felt had done an excellent job of preparing the financial statements.
“We generally have a very limited number of changes,” he said.
But, Mr. Seyfarth said, there were some items in the report that trustees need to watch in the future. Among them, he said the village had “a significant unusual transaction” when it took over management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town.
The town and village boards signed off on paperwork that officially transferred management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town to the village at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021.
“There wasn’t anything wrong with it, but it was significant. You guys took over the EMS program from the town, and that had a really major impact on your financial savings,” Mr. Seyfarth said. “Basically what happened was they turned over all the rescue squad vehicles, the property and everything else, and that had a value of $1.3 million, give or take. That’s an asset to you and goes into your financial statements and your fixed assets and gets appreciated and all that other good stuff. You also had revenue from that. That was a pretty sizeable transaction, and we don’t see that every day.”
Mr. Seyfarth said the village was also in a “negative net position.”
“We’ve talked about this many times in the past. That’s mostly due to your other post-employment benefits, which are basically the health insurance benefits that you go through retirees and employees when they hit retirement age. You have an actuary who calculates that for you,” he said. “The lion’s share is from that and that negative position. Every government I’ve worked with has been in that same boat.”
He noted a couple of other items to be watchful for, including the use of federal COVID-19 relief grants for a new fire truck.
“This year you made a deposit on the fire truck. You haven’t received it yet. So, next year that’s going to count towards your federal money, which will probably put you over the limit, which you’ll need a special kind of audit for that one. You don’t get that often. But, when you do the federal line, there’s a lot of strings attached, a lot of T’s to cross and I’s to dot that you need to be aware of. Especially if you’re buying equipment with those federal grants, there’s a lot of record-keeping requirements,” Mr. Seyfarth said. “If you don’t do it, you could find yourself being written up in an audit situation.”
He also cautioned trustees to stay on top of village leases, such as rental of space on top of a water tower, because of new rules that would be coming out.
“You need to come up with an inventory of all the different types of leases that you have and then look at the rules and analyze them to see what the accounting treatment for them is going to be,” he said. “Basically what’s going to happen is any long-term leases you have are going to go on your balance sheet as both an asset and a liability. So, that could be a big deal. It’s probably a good idea to get started on that early.”
He said they had one finding for the year, regarding monitoring and maintaining internal controls.
“You’re not going to hire other people to go and segregate duties. There’s no need to do that. But, the board needs to be watchful for things going on,” Mr. Seyfarth said.
