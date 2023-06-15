MASSENA — Auditors had some cautionary suggestions following the latest audit of the town of Massena’s financial records.
“During our audit, we became aware of several matters that are opportunities for strengthening internal controls and operating efficiency,” Lyndi Hill, a partner with Bowers & Company, told the Massena Town Board.
Among them, she said that during their audit of the capital fund, they found that a grant awarded in 2018 for a lift gate at the Massena Public Library was completed in 2018, but not submitted for reimbursement until April 2022.
“Reimbursement requests should be made at the completion of such project or as stated in the grant agreement,” Ms. Hill said.
In their response, town officials said the library grant activity was handled by the library director.
“The Town Library is a unique entity in the Town and under Town Law. While the Library is part of the Town, it has its own board and specific rules outlined under NYS Town Law and NYS Education Laws. The Town fiscal office’s role is to reflect on the financials the activity as reported by the Department. The Town Board is in the process of a complete review of the grant process from initiation to closing. The Town is current with all grant submissions,” they said.
Ms. Hill also said that, during a 2020 audit, the town was required to adopt GASB 87, Fiduciary Activities, which changed the reporting requirement of fiduciary activities and related accounts.
“We reviewed accounts previously reported in the private purpose trust fund and found that there are accounts held by the town with no formal agreements from origination or supporting documentation to determine expenditure of these funds. To date, these funds have not been used for the intended purpose relating to the library, museum, cemetery and hospital, and no further action was taken during 2021 to use or properly distribute the funds,” she said.
She said a portion of the funds includes $50,000 held in the permanent fund restricted for hospital patients.
“Since the town no longer has any affiliation with the hospital, we recommend these should be reviewed and transferred to the hospital or a related organization,” Ms. Hill said.
Town officials, in their response, said “The contractual agreements requested were from many years ago and some are from will bequests which did not allow a contractual agreement. If any funds remain and the parties are available to make arrangements to get a formal agreement, the Town will look into doing so and consult with the Town attorney.”
A third suggestion was to reconcile general ledger accounts to subsidiary ledgers on a modified accrual basis.
“We noted that there were certain balance sheet accounts, specifically amounts reported on the modified accrual basis, being receivables and payables, which were not reconciled timely at year end and had unreconciled differences between the general ledger and underlying accounting records. The liability due to the pension system was not adjusted in the current year for additional amounts due related to hospital wages and interest accrued throughout the year,” Ms. Hill said.
She also noted that with the capital projects funds, “certain projects funded by federal and state grants were also not properly accounted for on the modified accrual basis of accounting.”
Among the recommendations was to perform monthly reconciliation of certain balance sheet accounts.
“Any accounts with differences should be reviewed and adjusted to be in balance with the underlying accounting records. Timely reconciliations on a recurring basis is a key control in maintaining accurate and meaningful internal financial reports as well as preventing unintentional or intentional misstatements,” Ms. Hill said.
She said management should also review the applicable reporting requirements for capital projects funds from the state comptroller’s office and ensure that all applicable revenues and expenditures are recorded within the correct period “in accordance with the modified accrual basis of accounting.”
Town officials said in their response that staffing was an issue.
“The Town of Massena fiscal office staff consists of a Town Secretary/Bookkeeper, a Receiver of Taxes and a Deputy Receiver of Taxes. The staff performs all fiscal functions for the Town except the daily operations of the Massena Electric Department and the Library. These responsibilities also include financials, collection of taxes, town wide payroll and benefits, bank reconciliations, grants and capital projects,” they said.
They said finalization of financial data “is dependent on timely receipt of information from all departments that fall under the Town umbrella.”
“Any types of leave in the office have a tremendous effect on required processes in the office as the remaining staff must focus on day-to-day operations,” town officials said.
They also said the town fiscal office had “diligently worked on the capital projects throughout 2021 and forward.”
“Capital projects are handled by many different elements, including internal highway and airport staff as well as contracted or negotiated services of business development and engineers. Delayed billing from the engineers accounted for a delay in booking related expenditures at year-end and respective revenue filings. This issue has been corrected,” they said.
