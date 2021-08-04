CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a resolution Monday night proclaiming the month of August as National Immunization Awareness Month. The meeting took place at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.
According to the resolution, the county Public Health Department observes National Immunization Awareness Month in August “to highlight the importance of vaccinations for people of all ages.”
The resolution underscores this importance in the fact that, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, providing children with vaccines before their second birthday offers the best protection against 14 serious and potentially fatal diseases.
Moreover, the resolution states that “some childhood vaccines can wear off over time making it necessary for adults to keep vaccinations up-to-date to help protect themselves and others.”
The resolution also states it is “essential for pregnant women to receive vaccinations, not only to protect themselves, but to create protective antibodies that will be passed on to the baby providing short-term protection.”
The resolution concludes by stating that “vaccinations are one of the most convenient and safest preventive care measures available,” and it is in light of these facts that August was declared National Immunization Awareness Month.
These facts are also salient given the COVID-19 pandemic that still grips the nation and the world. Since the great majority of scientists and doctors recommend the COVID-19 vaccine as an effective preventive care measure against COVID, this National Immunization Awareness Month might encourage more people to get it and help combat the spread.
As of Aug. 2, there are 142 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, with four people currently hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 97 people in the county have died of COVID-19.
During the meeting Monday night, the board also passed a resolution modifying the 2021 budget for the county Public Health Department for its COVID-19 response.
The county Public Health Department is “knowledgeable, qualified and experienced” when it comes to responding to COVID-19, according to the resolution.
Although the county Public Health Department was funded $166,544, there have been higher than anticipated expenses in overtime, the resolution states.
As a result, the county Board of Legislators increased its appropriations by $26,278 to be used for COVID-19 response.
