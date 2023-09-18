WATERTOWN — Local government sales tax collections grew by double digit percents in August in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties compared to the same month a year ago, while Jefferson County’s receipts fell just shy of double-digit percent growth.
Lewis County’s collections were up 20% in August from August 2022, with the county taking in $1.43 million in sales tax last month, a $240,000 increase over the $1.19 million realized in 2022, according to data released Monday by the state Comptroller’s office.
St. Lawrence County’s receipts were up 13.5%, from $5.97 million in August 2022 to $6.78 million last month, a difference of $810,000. Jefferson County’s collections rose 8.8%, or $740,000, year over year, going from $8.37 million in August 2022 to $9.11 million in August 2023.
All three counties are also outpacing last year’s collection for the first eight months of 2023. St. Lawrence County’s receipts are up $4.32 million, or 8.8%, over the period of January through August 2022 through the same months this year.
Lewis County has seen an 8.5% increase, from $10.77 million 2022 to $11.68 million so far this year, a difference of $910,000. Jefferson County has raised $3.67 million, or 5.7%, more in sales tax to date in 2023, from $64.51 million in January through August 2022 to $68.18 million over the same span this year.
Oswego County’s collections slipped slightly in August compare to August 2022. Receipts were off 4.3%, or $220,000, for the month compared to a year ago, from $5.2 million last August to $4.81 million this August. For the year to date, the county’s receipts are off 6.4%, dropping from $5.14 million through the first eight months of 2023 to $4.81 million so far this year, a $330,000 decrease.
The city of Ogdensburg saw a percent decline in collections in August compared to last year. In August 2022, the city took in $200,000 in receipts, while it collected $140,000 this past August, a $60,000, or nearly 32% decrease. For the year, however, receipts are up nearly 38%, from $920,000 in January through August 2022 to $1.27 million to date this year, a $350,000 increase.
The city of Oswego’s collections in August were up 18.2%, or $250,000, over August 2022, going from $1.37 million a year ago to $1.62 million in August 2023. For the year, the city’s receipts are up 16.2%, or $1.9 million, from $11.7 million in 2022 to $13.6 million through the first eight months of 2023.
Statewide, sales tax collections were up 4% in August 2023 compared to a year ago, totaling $1.78 billion, an increase of $67.9 million over August 2022.
“Local sales tax collections in August continue a pattern of moderate increases in 2023,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement. “With overall growth having all but returned to pre-pandemic rates, local officials should budget accordingly and monitor cash flow for the foreseeable future.”
