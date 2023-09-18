Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each experienced increases in local government sales tax receipts in August compared to the same month a year ago. (Radzh Dzhabbarov/Dreamstime/TNS

WATERTOWN — Local government sales tax collections grew by double digit percents in August in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties compared to the same month a year ago, while Jefferson County’s receipts fell just shy of double-digit percent growth.

Lewis County’s collections were up 20% in August from August 2022, with the county taking in $1.43 million in sales tax last month, a $240,000 increase over the $1.19 million realized in 2022, according to data released Monday by the state Comptroller’s office.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.