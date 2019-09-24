August unemployment rates in three north country counties climbed about half a percentage point each when compared to the same time last year.
According to statistics released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor, the August jobless rate in St. Lawrence County, which is higher than in any other area except the Bronx, increased from 5.2 percent last year to 5.6 percent this year.
The August rate for Lewis County increased from 3.9 percent last year to 4.4 percent this year, and in Jefferson County, it climbed from 4.4 percent last year to 5 percent this year.
The August unemployment rates for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were up from their July rates, which were 4.7, 4.2 and 5.5 percent, respectively.
Statewide, the August jobless rate increased from 4 percent last year to 4.2 percent this year. The national rate remained relatively flat, decreasing slightly from 3.9 percent last August to 3.8 percent this year.
