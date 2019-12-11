POTSDAM — A rural road that was deemed a “speedway” last month by one of the residents on that road is being recommended to the state for a speed reduction by Town Board members.
During last month’s Town Board meeting, Tracey Haggett-Sloan, of 295 Austin Ridge Road, brought concerns, in the form of a petition signed by residents of the road, citing heavy traffic, high speeds reckless driving and a dangerous train crossing in seeking to have a reduced speed limit set on the road.
“We the residents of Austin Ridge Road have willingly signed the attached petition formally requesting that a speed limit of 45 mph or lower be set, posted and enforced by the county sheriff or New York State Police,” Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill read from the petition, which was created by Mrs. Haggett-Sloan.
Mrs. Haggett-Sloan was not present during Tuesday night’s meeting, but she had previously told the Town Board members that those living on the road were living on a “speedway.”
“It’s dangerous. There’s one corner, as you get on the Norfolk end, it’s blind,” she said. “I try to walk my granddaughter in a stroller every day and it’s like taking my life in my hands.”
She said during one of those walks she was run off the road and ended up in a neighbor’s field. She said much of the traffic she’s seen on Austin Ridge Road comes from Canton in the morning and that it’s an added danger come April and May, just beyond McGinnis Road, near three Amish-owned gardening businesses, where customers park on both sides of the road.
In addition, Mrs. Haggett-Sloan said there is a stretch of train tracks owned by Vermont Rail that crosses over Austin Ridge Road and that there have been issues with the train failing to signal that it was coming.
Compounded with the issues of drivers speeding, she said there had been an instance where, again, she was almost killed.
On Tuesday night, Town Board members passed a resolution requesting that the stretch of road, between River Road and County Route 35 in the town, be considered for a reduction down from 55 mph to 45 mph, citing safety concerns of limited site distance, an unlighted railroad crossing, and high volume of vehicles and horse-drawn buggy and wagon traffic, as well as pedestrian traffic.
The roadside parking at the seasonal businesses were also listed in the resolution.
The resolution and Mrs. Haggett-Sloan’s petition, along with any other necessary paperwork will be filed with the state Department of Transportation for their review.
Town Highway Superintendent John Keleher previously told the Town Board the state will send an engineer to the road to track traffic, travel the road to make sure for sight distance signage and that will be in all the calculations.
Town Board Member Sarah L. Lister said as a cyclist in general, she has felt in jeopardy due to vehicle traffic.
“I’m grateful that the people in this neighborhood brought this to us,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.