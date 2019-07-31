MASSENA — An autopsy performed Tuesday has determined that the swimmer who went missing on Monday near the Long Sault Dam died of asphyxiation as a result of warm water drowning. St. Lawrence County Coroner James Sienkiewycz has ruled the death as accidental.
Aiden C. Thacker, 19, of Beech Grove, Indiana died after he and a friend were swept toward the dam by a strong current. Mr. Thacker’s friend was able to swim to shore, but ultimately lost sight of Mr. Thacker. Several bystanders searched the shoreline for Mr. Thacker with negative results.
St. Lawrence County 911 received a call for a missing swimmer at about 4:02 p.m., and Mr. Thacker’s body was located by the Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department Unit down river from the dam at 7:01 p.m.
Multiple assets and agencies responded to assist in the search. They included the New York State Park Police, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT), Massena Volunteer Fire Department, Massena Rescue Squad, and numerous volunteer fire department dive team members.
