POTSDAM — Clarkson University’s Catherine Avadikian has received the Award for Student Achievement Champion of the Year for 2022.
The award recognizes a university community member (faculty, staff, or administrator) who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to undergraduate students by actively going above and beyond their responsibilities in supporting or advancing student achievement toward the development of the whole student.
Examples of supporting undergraduate student achievement can include advancing related university goals, showing leadership in how Clarkson supports students, creativity in approach, connecting curriculum with career aspirations, fostering student engagement, developing high impact practices, or notably impacting students’ feeling of belonging.
Originally from the north country, Avadikian came to Clarkson in 1977. She has worked in many functional areas across the university both in academics and student affairs, currently the founding director of the Office of University Advising as well as program administrator for both University and Bachelor of Professional Studies Programs. Early in her career, she worked in a degree-granting program, Engineering & Management for sixteen years and Financial Aid/Admissions. She is an alumni of Clarkson University and St.Lawrence University, earning both degrees while working full-time and raising a family.
Avadikian has received numerous Phalanx Awards (Clarkson’s Highest Leadership Society) including Commendable Service and Leadership Awards, as well as Tapped Phalanx 1995. She received the Outstanding Advisor Award in 1998 and currently serves on numerous campus committees and is a member of the Student Achievement Leadership Team.
