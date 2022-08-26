Awareness is first rule of self-defense

CANTON — Frank A. Palumbo Jr., senior director of the American Kang Duk Won Karate Association, had a few extra visitors to his regular Thursday night class near the Canton Pavilion.
As he has done for several years, Mr. Palumbo offered a free self-defense class for students who might be leaving home for school for the first time and anyone else who might be interested.
In the tree-lined field adjacent to the old water works, Mr. Palumbo talked about how, while the world has changed, safety has been a constant.
“The things that we are talking about have not changed over time,” Mr. Palumbo said.
Self-defense he said, starts with awareness.
He directed his students to take 30 seconds to listen to the noises emanating from the nearby Bend in the River Park, where basketball and softball were being played. He told them to listen to the cars on Lincoln Street and beyond.
Mr. Palumbo described the process of getting out of a car in a dark parking lot.
“Awareness is one of your primary self-defense weapons,” he said. “Train yourself to be aware of your surroundings.”
While the body has several weapons — fists, knees, elbows, heads — and the anatomy has several weak spots like the solar plexus, ears and the top of a foot, there are things everyone can do before they need to strike, he said.
“Distance is your best friend,” Mr. Palumbo said.
Backing away is the first move.
“You need to recognize when to defend and when to retreat,” he said.
The voice is also an underestimated tool for self-defense, he said.
“Don’t bother me,” he shouted at a volunteer while taking a step backward.
Students practiced simple kicks, blows delivered with the heal of the palm and punching, while Mr. Palumbo’s black belt instructors roamed the lines of students correcting stances and offering advice.
Because of the students’ interest and questions, the Aug. 18 class went 30 minutes longer than planned.
Mr. Palumbo lauded Canton Recreation Director Meghan Richardson and her staff for their continued support of the weekly karate, safety and fitness lessons he holds each Thursday.
Classes are held outdoors in nice weather and moved into the pavilion if it rains.
