NORWOOD — After losing her Republican primary for St. Lawrence County Legislature District 12 to incumbent Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, by only one vote, Norwood businesswoman Renee Azzopardi has decided to stay in the race as a write-in candidate.
“It was a loss of one vote, and I found out that two of the votes I lost were write-ins for somebody who’s not even in the district, and they didn’t want Mr. Burke but they didn’t know me,” Ms. Azzopardi said over the phone last week.
“So I was encouraged to continue running by my husband and other people, and I just feel like it’s time for Mr. Burke to not be there anymore,” she said.
Official results from the county Board of Elections counted the race 88-87, in favor of Mr. Burke.
Ms. Azzopardi claimed there’s a picture circulating of him alongside other Democratic Party members in the county, which she said wasn’t very Republican of him.
“It’s a picture of him with Margaret Haggard and other Democrats, and underneath it says St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee,” she said.
She also said Mr. Burke was photographed during the Fourth of July parade in Norwood alongside the Democratic chairman of St. Lawrence County.
“And Mr. Burke had just won the Republican endorsement,” she said.
“If the people are voting Republican, they deserve to have an actual Republican in that seat.”
“That’s why I’m running as a Republican,” she said. “I am continuing to stay in the race, and I am a write-in. My name will not be on the ballot.”
Given the closeness of her primary loss, she underscored the importance of voting.
“Your vote counts, so go vote,” she said. “If you’re ready for change in the community, then you can make that change and vote.”
