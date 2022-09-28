Azzopardi opts for write-in bid after one-vote loss in primary

Azzopardi

NORWOOD — After losing her Republican primary for St. Lawrence County Legislature District 12 to incumbent Legislator John H. Burke, R-Norfolk, by only one vote, Norwood businesswoman Renee Azzopardi has decided to stay in the race as a write-in candidate.

“It was a loss of one vote, and I found out that two of the votes I lost were write-ins for somebody who’s not even in the district, and they didn’t want Mr. Burke but they didn’t know me,” Ms. Azzopardi said over the phone last week.

