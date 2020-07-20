WADDINGTON — One of the organizers of Saturday’s “Back the Blue” parade in Waddington said he wouldn’t have reached out to local police, rescue and other departments to participate if he felt it had any political overtones.
“In certain circles it is now being called a disgusting political stunt. Personally I am appalled,” Dr. William Orlando said. “As a 25-year resident of Massena, I have always been apolitical. I would not have put my name on this event if I thought it was political in nature. I would not have reached out to these agencies knowing that they cannot support any political event that may give the appearance that they are supporting that candidate.”
He said Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who was among the participants, had her picture taken with two law enforcement officers at the beginning of the parade, and he assured there was no political overtone.
“I noticed a sign in the camera’s view and I stopped the picture and removed the sign so the two LEOs would not get jammed up as if it appeared that their agency was supporting her. Many pictures were taken with her as they would be taken with any high-profile political figure,” Dr. Orlando said.
He said that, as he was beginning the planning process for the parade, he was informed that if enough people showed up, Ms. Stefanik would try to make an appearance to show her support for police in her district.
“Subsequently, I did not know that she was up for reelection. Neither piece of information had any bearing on my decision to arrange participants,” he said.
Dr. Orlando said his goal was “making sure that the north country would stand up and proudly show their appreciation for all of our law enforcement agencies.”
“I have never been accused of being involved in a political stunt other than performing one myself. As a Chamber of Commerce red coat ambassador for 25 years, I have participated and welcomed Gov. Eliot Spitzer, Gov. David Paterson, First Lady Hillary Clinton and Lt. Gov. Mary Donahue to Massena,” he said.
He said several years ago he was asked by then then-chamber director to remove his red coat for Gov. Spitzer’s speaking engagement and luncheon “because it might give the appearance that the chamber was endorsing him.”
He said he refused to remove the coat “on the ground that I had been selected as an ambassador of our community and would act as such. I would not cave to politics. As I have previously said, I have no political affiliation. I will always do what is right. I am not looking for accolades, but I will not succumb to unfounded accusations either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.