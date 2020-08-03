POTSDAM — Organizers are planning a “Back the Blue” parade and rally in the village on Aug. 15.
Potsdam Village Administrator Greg Thompson confirmed he had spoken to one of the event’s coordinators as word circulated about the parade and rally on social media over the weekend.
“From what I am being told, there is still a lot to be done before any concrete information will be released,” Mr. Thompson told the Times via email Monday afternoon. “I have made it known that the village will need to be aware of what this parade will look like. This will assist us in preparing the route and taking care of traffic control if necessary.”
While Mr. Thompson noted that he’s requesting as much information from the event organizers as possible, the village does not require permits and has only asked similar previous events to provide the projected number of participants and parade route.
Last month, the village Board of Trustees discussed another “Back the Blue” rally in Waddington. Several trustees were concerned about the attendance of Potsdam police officers and a cruiser at the event, which they contend embraced a largely partisan political tone.
“My concerns about that relate to the fact that this event was organized by just one political party. It was not non-partisan,” Village Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said at the meeting. “That gave the appearance that taxpayer dollars had been used for an event promoting a particular political candidate, which would be unethical in normal times.”
Mr. Thompson did not immediately respond to a follow-up email asking who the organizers were. Potsdam Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler did not immediately respond to an inquiry Monday.
