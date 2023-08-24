CANTON — The issue of what to do with the old McDonald’s at 64 Main St. will be going back for another expert review after a special joint meeting of the Canton town and village boards.
At the Aug. 9 meeting of the town board, Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley revealed that three firms submitted bids to raze the building purchased by the village and town earlier this year.
MJ Contracting, Waterville, submitted a total bid of $75,800; AAC Contracting, Rochester, submitted a bid of $91,140; and Jeda Environmental Services, Massena, had a total bid of $64,260.
“There might be additional costs for air monitoring for asbestos,” Ashley said.
Councilors John S. Taillon and James T. Smith balked at hearing the bid amounts.
“I honestly think instead of moving forward with the demolition, we really need to look at everything,” Taillon said. “Even repurposing that building.”
That led to the special meeting when Smith pointed out that the original intent was to buy McDonald’s to make room for a new building to replace the current municipal building.
When officials learned a new building would cost at least $25 million, the idea was scrapped and officials have been considering moving departments and rehabbing 60 Main St., the current building.
Smith said Wednesday night that between the cost to purchase the building, the cost of demolition, and the cost of paving a parking lot, the town and village will have managed to spend $400,000 for a parking lot and still need to address the space issues and other problems with the existing municipal building.
Town Councilor Robert T. Santamoor said tearing the building down would be fiscally irresponsible.
“To build that building today would be hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Santamoor said.
Ashley said the issue began in 2019 when a study was done on 60 Main St.
“It was determined in this study that this was a sickly building and it had a lot of problems,” she said.
They had three options at the time, she said: rebuild, gut 60 Main St., or move to different areas of the village.
At the time, Ashley said it would cost about $7 million to gut and fix the problems at 60 Main St.
The estimate in 2019 to build a new building was about $11 million.
The 2019 study cost about $20,000. Last year, the boards decided to have a study done on what a new building would look like and what it would cost.
That study cost about $18,000, she said.
“That’s been our journey so far,” Ashley said.
Moving departments out of the building, as was done with the historian, creates space but does not address the problems the building has, such as accessibility and water infiltration.
“We do need to address the problems we have here (60 Main St.),” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “I think we got caught up in an unfortunate situation where the cost of everything has skyrocketed. So we took a step back.”
Town Councilor Randy Brown said that considering that a $25 million new building was out of the question, it would be irresponsible to tear down a building they own before they know what direction they will go.
“Right now, we would be tearing it down just to tear it down,” he said.
Decisions can’t be made piecemeal, Village Trustee Barbara Beekman said.
The two boards came to a consensus that the possible demolition of 64 Main St. would be delayed and Dalton and Ashley would send out a request for proposals to determine the viability of the building.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.