CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is calling upon county teens to apply to become members for the bureau’s Youth Advisory Board.
Youth Bureau Executive Director Alexa J. “A.J.” Backus said she wanted to expand the existing board of about 12 members and would like to see at least two youths added and perhaps two or three adult members.
“You know, coming into this position in March, I feel like this is a good time to open up the doors and see if we can recruit more board members and even youth,” Ms. Backus said. “Typically we have two youth that participate and on the board we don’t have any. So I feel like now is a good time to strengthen up the board and add membership.”
The board meets monthly with the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau staff to assess youth needs, determine program priorities, review applications for state aid utilizing the county Resource Allocation Process and involve youth as leaders.
High school students who are interested in being youth representatives on the board are also being sought.
Ms. Backus said the opportunity is a “good fit” for students interested in sharpening their leadership skills and called it a great opportunity to become involved in making decisions that impact the county’s youth.
Moreover, the meetings are held during after-school hours, when school is back in session, and will be held over Zoom Technologies teleconferencing, making it convenient for those without means of transportation.
“I think it’s going to be a good fit for a student in high school who want(s) to have the experience of participating on a board and they feel they want to be a voice for the youth and provide some meaningful feedback and direction as far as meeting the needs of the St. Lawrence County kids,” Ms. Backus said.
Additionally, with so many summer youth programs being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Backus said there is going to be a move to more online activities and programs. She said input from young people is essential in what they would like to see in how their needs are met in the uncertain future.
“I think it is a combination of just discussing academic and social and emotional needs, but also their college career planning, job training,” Ms. Backus said. “I feel strongly that when youth feel involved in their community, they are more motivated and there’s a lot more success.”
Interested individuals can email Ms. Backus at abackus@stlawco.org or call (315) 379-9464 to request an application. Applications are also available on the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau Facebook page. Application deadline is May 15.
