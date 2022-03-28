CANTON — Village trustees appointed a new superintendent of public works at a special meeting Monday evening.
Timothy J. Bacon was appointed by a near unanimous vote. Deputy Mayor Carol S. Pynchon abstained because she did not take part in any interviews or other job search activities.
“Tim currently is an employee with St. Lawrence County in the Department of Highways in the engineering unit,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said. “He works as an inspector and performs civil construction activities, he works with estimates and surveying and all sorts of general construction type of work.”
Mr. Bacon has also worked for the New York State Power Authority and for Verizon, Mr. Dalton said.
Mr. Bacon has degrees from SUNY Canton and Clarkson University.
His starting salary will be $74,000 annually, Mr. Dalton said.
Mr. Bacon will begin on April 14.
The position was previously held by Marty Miller. He recently was hired by the village of Massena to replace Hassan Fayad, who retired after 30 years in Massena’s Department of Public Works.
Mr. Miller replaced longtime Canton Superintendent of Public Works Brien E. Hallahan in September 2020.
Mr. Bacon will be hired on a probationary status that can last from two months to one year, Mr. Dalton said.
The village also approved a memorandum of understanding with the town of Canton, concerning Stiles Avenue property where the the town and village have been considering the consolidation of the town Highway Department and the village Department of Public Works, potentially for a shared sand and salt storage facility and fuel depot.
