GOUVERNEUR — Peggy Baker, LCSW, has joined the staff of St. Lawrence Health System. She is providing Behavioral Health care at Gouverneur Hospital through the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Specialty Practice, 77 West Barney Street, Gouverneur.
Ms. Baker earned her Master of Social Work degree at the State University of New York at Buffalo, with a concentration in health, disability, and mental health.
“I am looking forward to using my experience and clinical skills to help patients improve their lives and be the best they can be,” Ms. Baker said. “It is very exciting to join a program that is currently being developed and expanded to better meet the needs of those in our community.”
As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Ms. Baker works with her patients to predetermine their own natural skills and talents and use those as a starting point in addressing concerns. Social work mental health therapy is holistic and takes into account not only an individual’s emotional and psychological makeup, but also societal and environmental factors that can impact a patient’s well-being.
For more information on Peggy Baker, visit https://www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/peggy-baker.
