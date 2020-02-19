POTSDAM — Clarkson University President Tony Collins has announced that Natasha Banerjee has been granted tenure and promoted from Assistant Professor to Associate Professor of Computer Science in the School of Arts and Sciences.
Her research interests lie at the intersection of computer vision, computer graphics, and machine learning. She uses large spatiotemporal 3D data from multiple modalities to understand how humans interact with objects in their everyday environments, and to provide human-aware artificial intelligence and robotic systems based on this understanding. Her work has been featured on Inside Science TV, has received Popular Science magazine’s Best of What’s New Award in 2014 and was the Finalist for the World Technology Award in 2015. Her work has also been extensively covered in the press by websites such as Gizmodo, TechCrunch and the New York Times.
She co-directs the Terascale All-sensing Research Studio (TARS) with Dr. Sean Banerjee at Clarkson University. Through Natasha’s mentorship since her start at Clarkson in 2015, TARS has supported the research of over 70 undergraduate students. Natasha has generated 21 publications with Clarkson students, of which 16 have had undergraduate students and 11 have been first-author undergraduate papers. Her undergraduate students have won awards such as the NSF Graduate Research Fellowship (the first in the Department of Computer Science, to date one of only two won by Computer Science students and the only one in the Department of Computer Science received when the student was an undergraduate at Clarkson); the Goldwater Scholarship (won by 2 students), the School of Arts & Sciences award; top-ranking paper awards at conferences; and Best Presentation and Poster, and Honorable Mentions at RAPS and SURE. As a result of their work, her undergraduates and graduate students have interned or received full-time positions at companies such as SRC, GE, Kitware, Zebra Technologies, and HP China, are pursuing PhDs at Lehigh and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and have done REUs at institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute (the first from Clarkson), Temple University, and Technische Universität (TU) Darmstadt. She has brought in $865,416 in funding, and her research is supported by grants from NSF and Facebook.
She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Computer Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and her Ph.D. in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. Her industry experience includes work at Disney Research and Pixar Animation Studios.
