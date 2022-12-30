Barn destroyed, livestock dead after DeKalb fire

DEKALB JUNCTION — A barn is a total loss and at least a dozen animals are dead after a Thursday evening fire, which firefighters prevented from spreading to surrounding buildings.
Chris W. Blauvelt, first assistant chief of the DeKalb Junction Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched to 184 Risley Road around 4:30 p.m.
After getting the fire under control, he said the barn was a total loss and animals died in it.
“He had some livestock in there. I believe it was 11 horses and some cattle,” Mr. Blauvelt said.
Eight departments in addition to DeKalb Junction responded — Heuvelton, Rensselaer Falls, Richville, Edwards, Pyrites, Canton, Brier Hill and Gouverneur.
The fire was intense. At the scene, firefighters assembled a portable water tank, and tanker trucks worked in rotation to keep it full, using water from a nearby source.
“We were able to keep it to the original barn,” Mr. Blauvelt said. “Everybody was safe. Nobody got hurt.”
He said it took until about 1 a.m. to get the fire under control, and DeKalb firefighters were back in service by 2:30 a.m.
“I thank the neighboring departments for their help, and thank the dispatchers for their help also, and county car 5,” Mr. Blauvelt said.
The cause is under investigation.
