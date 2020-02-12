POTSDAM — A Tuesday night basement fire at 573 Sissonville Road caused extensive damage.
Firefighters from Potsdam, Norwood, Norfolk, West Potsdam and West Stockholm were called to the scene.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Generally cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 28F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 9:07 am
POTSDAM — A Tuesday night basement fire at 573 Sissonville Road caused extensive damage.
Firefighters from Potsdam, Norwood, Norfolk, West Potsdam and West Stockholm were called to the scene.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.