MASSENA — They say variety is the spice of life.
Well, on Saturday the St. Lawrence Centre mall was filled with a variety of comic, movie and fiction-based characters like Darth Vader and storm troopers, Spider-Man and Deadpool, wizards, knights and more than 500 fans, all participating in the 2019 Upstate Comic Con, which was held in the space formerly occupied by T.J. Maxx.
The event was already hopping between 2 and 3 p.m. for the VIP-ticket holders, who got first dibs on merchandise, photos and autographs with celebrity cosplayers and actors, as well as movie vehicles.
Meanwhile, outside in the hall, the line grew longer and longer awaiting the 3 p.m. general admission entry.
Allison Felt and her 16-year-old daughter, Iris Bailey, Morristown, were both cheerful and giddy after walking through the space.
Ms. Bailey dressed as her hero, Japanese “vocaloid“ idol, Hatsune Miku, a costume she and her mother worked on together. The outfit was crowned by a turquoise wig, made into two giant pony tails.
“She’s a Japanese singer but it’s all about positivity. She’s a diva. She‘s an icon. I just love her whole personality,” Ms. Bailey said. “I was excited because we are from a small area, so there’s not a lot of opportunities to go to comic cons, so I’m always excited to do this stuff.”
“We all love comics and stuff,“ Ms. Felt interjected, saying she loved animation even before having kids. “But she really wanted to get into character and have some fun and it’s fun to see what everybody is dressed up as.”
That kind of excitement was spread throughout the former retail space as vendors like Aimee LaRue, a Norwood resident who is a seamstress, custom-costume designer and self-proclaimed nerd, found herself busy making custom Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel T-shirts, to name a few, on the spot for customers as they lined up.
She said she started with an interest in steam punk and started selling things under her Facebook and Etsy account, graverobbergirl, and while she still does custom work, she moved on to T-shirts because it was easily accessible.
“I’m not actually a big fan of vending because I don’t like sitting still that long, so this is actually great,” she said. “Today has been really busy and I’ve been talking to people so it’s much, much nicer than a lot of vending venues that I’ve been to.”
Behind Ms. LaRue was Jim Moscatello, Lake Placid, and his Starforge Sabers. Mr. Moscatello was forging homemade light sabers on the spot, including the sound and lighting effects inside the sabers. Across from him was Travis U. Shatraw, Winthrop, and his replica 1994 Jeep Wrangler YJ, Jurassic Park jeep.
“I love the movie, it’s fantastic. I always wanted a movie vehicle, but it was very hard to find the right model, so I had to buy all the parts to make it,” Mr. Shatraw said. “I used photo references and I’m in a group called the Jurassic Park Motor Pool out of California and it gives you everything you need to make a jeep.”
And then there was the Batmobile and Batman. Not a cosplayer, that is, a person playing a part in costume, but Stephen Lawrence, a man who, like Bruce Wayne, had his journey into the shadows begin with the death of a parent, practices ninjutsu, dons the cape and cowl and goes on patrol each night in his Brampton, Ontario, community where he has actually caught criminals.
A documentary short, entitled Being Batman, highlights what drives Mr. Lawrence, including the parallels between him and Bruce Wayne, like the loss of parents as being the catalyst for what started their journey.
On Saturday, however, he was playing guest to the families, fans and general spectators that wanted to see the caped crusader and his crime-stopping chariot. “I’ve heard about Upstate Comic Con before, so when I got the invitation, I was excited to be a part of it. I’ve gotten lucky,” he said, taking a moment from the surrounding crowd. “You have a real-life Batman, having a real-life Batmobile, catching real-life criminals.”
The Upstate Comic Con continues today, with the VIP hour taking place between 1 and 2 p.m. followed by general admission.
