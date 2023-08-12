CANTON — William M. Buchan, Canton’s solar affairs attorney, sent a multi-page letter to EDF Renewables concerning the large battery fire at a solar facility in Chaumont last month.
EDF Renewables is the company planning the large Rich Road Solar facility south of the village of Canton. The proposal includes a 20-megawatt battery storage system.
“We’re concerned and would like to hear more from them about the technology they are using,” Buchan said at a town board meeting Wednesday night.
“Town Board members have questions and have been asked many more questions by constituents concerning the potential for battery fires at the RREC (Rich Road Solar Energy Center),” Buchan wrote in his letter.
When Canton Fire Chief Robert M. Crowe was asked to weigh in, he said in the letter, “Battery storage systems are like large versions of electric vehicle batteries, they require large amounts of water to aid in extinguishment. Water is not directed into the battery but used to cool the housing to control the runaway reaction occurring inside.”
The Chaumont fire burned for nearly three days after it ignited July 27 and caused evacuations and air quality alerts.
“Currently, our closest sustainable water supply to the Rich Road battery system is a fire hydrant on Remington Avenue,” Crowe wrote. “My primary concern would be how they plan to provide adequate water in the event of a fire. Secondary is monitoring air downwind.”
The Remington Avenue fire hydrant, Buchan said, is 3 miles away.
Buchan said many people are concerned about air quality in the event of a fire.
He said a quick search revealed that lithium-ion batteries are known to emit gases containing hydrogen fluoride and phosphoryl fluoride.
Earlier this year, both the town and village of Canton were granted intervenor status for the Rich Road project, meaning they would have money to hire experts, engineers and attorneys and be able to negotiate mitigations of the impact that the 240-megawatt project will have on the community.
Because of the size of the project, The state Office of Renewable Energy Siting will have the final say in permitting the project.
In April, Buchan said stopping the project is not likely.
“We will not stop this project. I think the prospects of derailing it completely and having it go somewhere else are infinitesimally small,” he said.
He concluded his letter to EDF saying that battery systems as they are now being constructed are unsafe.
Recent events, like the one in Chaumont, have confirmed that.
“Once ignited, the batteries will burn until the fuel is gone, exposing our citizens to toxic smoke, confounding and endangering our first responders and polluting our water,” Buchan wrote. “The anxiety caused by knowing this nuisance will exist for all town residents is already causing irreparable harm to the collective peace of mind of the entire community.”
