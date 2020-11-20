POTSDAM — Volunteers with the Bayside Community Association are in search of contributions to help fund the Potsdam cemetery’s operations and a new burial ground for urns.
Work began on the urn cemetery this summer, but donations are needed to finish the work that would include sites for 150 cremation burials.
Hydrangea, coral bells, coneflowers and ferns will decorate the garden, along with a stone bench centerpiece for rest and reflection.
Memorial pillars are also available to mount plaques memorializing those whose remains are not at Bayside. Sites in the urn garden are accessible to those with mobility impairments,” the association wrote in a news release.
The cemetery is open daily to the public for use of its wooded trails and scenic views along the Raquette River. It was first established in 1865 and has since been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Donations can be made online at baysidepotsdam.org/donate or by check to Bayside Cemetery, PO Box 491, Potsdam, NY 13676. Donations are tax-deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.