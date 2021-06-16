BRASHER FALLS — The Friends of the Badenhausen Library in Brasher Falls have been working behind the scenes to keep the library open after funding expires at the end of the year.
“This little library means a lot to all of us — to those who worked so hard to get it established, to those who believe in libraries and are proud that this one is the only new facility of its kind in New York, and to those who know that the Badenhausen Branch of the Massena Public Library makes our community different from all the rest,” Friends Chairwoman Patricia McKeown said.
The library, located in the former Boothe Hardware Store, opened Dec. 11, 2014. It is named in honor of the late Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen, a retired physician, who donated $55,000 a year for at least three years for the library. Dr. Badenhausen died on Sept. 23, 2018.
The Massena Public Library has overseen its operation since its opening. Library officials announced in June 2016 that Dr. Badenhausen had pledged to continue her support of the Badenhausen Branch Library for another five years at the increased funding of $65,000 a year. That funding runs out at the end of 2021.
Dr. Badenhausen’s donations paid for everything in the branch library, from furniture and computers, to two employees and bills like rent and electricity, to books, DVDs, magazines and newspapers. It also covered the cost of the renovation project, in which the contractor donated half his time.
A meeting to discuss options to keep the library open was held between Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets, Ms. McKeown, Massena Public Library Director Elaine Dunne, Matt Corey from the North Country/New York State Library System and St. Lawrence Central School Superintendent Christopher Rose.
“The annual library budget is $65,000; we are funded through Dr. Susan’s generosity until January/February 2022. All agreed that the library is an essential facility for Brasher and we would try to keep it running if possible,” Ms. McKeown said.
She said that although Brasher officials had previously indicated a willingness to provide funding using their casino gaming compact money, their budget situation makes that tougher.
“Supervisor Peets shared the town’s current financial status with us, most notably the recent property re-evaluation and the zero dollars this year from the compact due to COVID,” she said.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and reopened on a limited basis in March. No Canadian visitors are yet permitted and, while gambling revenue is starting to pick up again, it doesn’t match previous funding provided to the town.
Ms. McKeown said she has contacted Dr. Badenhausen’s brothers about possible support, but they were not in a position to assist with funding.
“Both are proud of what their sister accomplished for the town of Brasher but were unified in saying the family had done enough to support the library. They agreed that it was time for the community to step up if the library was worth saving,” she said.
She has made an appointment to speak with the North Country Community Foundation next month since they control the remainder of Dr. Badenhausen’s estate. Mr. Peets said he would approach adjacent towns to see if they could assist, and Mr. Rose said he would explore what the school district could do.
“In the meantime there are other cost-savings which could be made,” Ms. McKeown said.
Among them was to speak with Karen St. Hilaire, who runs St. Regis Realty, Inc., the corporation that leases the library’s space.
“She indicated that the corporation may be willing to reduce the rental fee,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ms. Dunne and Mr. Corey are exploring the possibility of altering the hours and scope of the library to save money while allowing the library to remain operational.
Ms. McKeown said community support might eventually be needed to assist in keeping the doors open.
“There are many bridges to cross first, but we are optimistic that come 2022 and beyond, the town of Brasher will still have its library,” she said.
