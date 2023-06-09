OGDENSBURG — An opportunity to be closer to his family is cited as the main reason why Mohideen F. Buharie has resigned as Ogdensburg’s city manager.
That was according to his letter of resignation that was attached to his employee separation agreement obtained through a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request submitted to the city of Ogdensburg.
Mr. Buharie, an engineer from California, began his duties as Ogdensburg’s city manager on March 1. Mr. Buharie had requested that his letter of resignation go into effect July 28. At a special meeting on Wednesday, the City Council accepted Mr. Buharie’s resignation, effective June 6. City Planner Andrea L. Smith was later named the interim city manager through the rest of the year.
Mr. Buharie wrote that he had “mixed emotions” of his short tenure as city manager, but family was the main reason behind his resignation.
“After careful consideration. I have concluded that the time has come for me to pursue an opportunity that will enable me to be closer to my family,” Mr. Buharie wrote.
In his three months with the city, Mr. Buharie wrote that “we have made minor strides and overcome various challenges, and I take immense pride in the progress we have achieved.”
As part of the separation agreement agreed upon June 7, Mr. Buharie will continue to receive health insurance through June 30.
He will be provided compensation through June 15. However, he would cease all actions as city manager as of June 6.
Mr. Buharie will not “discuss publicly any topics involving the city of Ogdensburg, the city manager’s position, City Council or other business that had come before him while acting as city manager unless otherwise requested to do so by a majority of the City Council, or if subpoenaed by a Court.”
The city waives its right to be reimbursed for relocation funds to Mr. Buharie, which was reportedly $10,000.
The city will also not provide any negative reviews to future employers.
