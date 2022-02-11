MADRID — Outside the Madrid Hepburn Library on Thursday, Benjamin E. Hull announced his intention to run for the St. Lawrence County Legislature representing the town of Madrid as a Republican.
The position will be open when Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, who is not seeking reelection, completes his third term at the end of this year. At that time, he will have represented Madrid for 12 years.
“I’ve called Madrid home for over 13 years, and my wife and I have decided to raise our family here,” Mr. Hull said.
After graduating from St. Lawrence University and Rochester Institute of Technology, Mr. Hull returned to the north country to work at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as an analyst, and eventually worked his way up to director of the hospital’s Center for Cancer Care — a role he held for about four years until September. Mr. Hull turned in his resignation letter in direct response to the state Department of Health’s removal of religious exemptions to the health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
“I look forward to applying my experience in health care and business to the benefit of the residents of our county,” he said.
Practical skills he learned from this experience, he said, include budget management and leading a nonprofit organization designed to benefit a community.
He said his decision to run arose from his belief that people should always work to improve their community.
“That’s more than a cliche,” he said. “I didn’t learn that principle from college or reading the Founding Fathers. Rather, I learned it from my own father.”
When Mr. Hull was a teenager, he recalled, his father purchased properties in Madrid that the family spent a decade renovating.
“I didn’t count it as a privilege then, but looking back it taught me an important lesson, which is that you really can impact your community. And, the only way you can do that is through hard work. I want to apply that lesson to our local government,” he said.
He said one of his priorities will be ensuring that county spending remains responsible and sustainable. He also hopes to duly represent each resident of Madrid.
“My commitment will be to bring your voice into county government,” he said.
Mr. Acres offered his endorsement.
“Ben encompasses everything that I could hope for in a candidate to replace me,” he said.
“For over a decade Kevin has served our district and the county in this role,” Mr. Hull said of the outgoing legislator. “He’s had an impact on our region, and I want to thank you. I’m so privileged to have your support and endorsement.”
The general election will take place Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.