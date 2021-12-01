FOWLER — Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly’s bench trial for a second-degree harassment charge has been changed yet again, this time back to its original date and time next week.
Fowler Town Justice Timothy Knowlton said that Mr. Skelly’s bench trial is back on for Dec. 7 at 10:30 a.m. after changing it Tuesday to Jan. 4 to accommodate the schedule of Mr. Skelly’s attorney, Peter A. Dumas of Malone. With Mr. Dumas free of the scheduling conflict from a separate trial, Mr. Skelly’s bench trial can proceed next week, according to Justice Knowlton.
On Feb. 17, Mr. Skelly was charged by state police with second-degree harassment, a violation, following an alleged physical confrontation between him and Gerald H. Mack, a now retired captain of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, on Dec. 9, 2020, the night of a special City Council meeting called to pass the city’s 2021 budget.
It’s alleged that Mr. Skelly was walking into City Hall when he pushed Mr. Mack to the ground. Mr. Mack was suspended from the city fire department at the time, pending an investigation for disciplinary reasons, according to City Manager Stephen P. Jellie.
Mr. Skelly was arraigned on March 16 in Fowler Town Court, where he pleaded not guilty. Hearings over the last several months have been adjourned due to lawyer scheduling conflicts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.