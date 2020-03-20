CANTON — After a two-week trial and two days of jury deliberations, Raymondville mechanic Timothy A. Bethel was acquitted of attempted murder and assault charges Friday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Mr. Bethel, 52, of 8648 Route 56, who was accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in 2018, by running their motorcycle off the road while he was driving a customer’s car, was indicted last year on six counts: two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault, all felonies.
If convicted, he could have faced up to 25 years in prison for each count of attempted murder, and first-degree assault, and up to seven years for each count of second-degree assault.
Represented by Syracuse attorney Paul G. Carey, Mr. Bethel was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Sept. 17, 2018, on Marsh Road in Norfolk. He was accused of intending to cause injury, serious injury and the death of his ex-girlfriend Amy L. Baxter and her boyfriend, Ronald C. Brothers, when they were thrown from a 2014 Harley Davidson after it was rear-ended by a white 1997 Buick LeSabre operated by Mr. Bethel.
Assistant District Attorneys Joshua A. HaberkornHalm and Sasha Mascarenhas prosecuted the case before acting County Court Judge William A. Favreau, Clinton County.
“We are obviously disappointed by the outcome — we believed in our case and still do,” District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said, adding that he is proud of the work of Mr. HaberkornHalm and Ms. Mascarenhas. “Unfortunately, the jury didn’t feel we proved our case beyond a reasonable doubt. While I disagree with their decision, I respect it.”
