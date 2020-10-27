OGDENSBURG — Northern New York native Beulah Meloche, who also happened to be the oldest person in New York state, died Tuesday. She was 113 years old.
Ms. Meloche was born Nov. 23, 1906, in Chazy, Clinton County. It was a year when the White House was occupied by President Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in San Francisco killed 3,000 people and the Ford Motor Company began selling its Model N car for $500.
She grew up in Plattsburgh, and when she was 104 years old, she moved into United Helpers RiverLedge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. She was living at a private residence in Lisbon before her move to United Helpers.
At age 111, when she was recognized as the oldest person in New York state, she was visited by her 83-year-old nephew Thomas R. Neddo.
According to the Gerontology Wiki, an encyclopedia about Gerontology, the study of human aging and longevity, Ms. Meloche for many years worked as a caregiver for children, though she never had any children of her own. She had three sisters: Mabel, Edith, and Matilda, and was married to Armand Meloche. He died on July 1, 1972.
Ms. Meloche first became the oldest person in the state in November 2018, but was subsequently knocked back to the second oldest. She became the oldest person in the state again upon the death of 114-year-old Alelia Murphy on Nov. 23, 2019.
Prior to her death, Ms. Meloche was also the fifth oldest person in the United States.
