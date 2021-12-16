CANTON — The two dozen larger-than-life cicadas in the TAUNY upper level gallery are the result of a educational community art project led by retired elementary school teacher Cindy Quackenbush of Canton.
Each cicada is an original work of art by a local artist. The cicadas will be auctioned online through Dec. 18 to raise funds for TAUNY and Canton’s Church and Community Program.
Potential buyers can have a look in person, scan the QR code or bid in-person. Visit app.galabid.com/cicadasny to view all twenty available cicadas.
Winners can schedule their pickup date at The TAUNY Center, 53 Main St .
It is possible to ship cicadas but the cost will be anywhere from $30-$60 depending on the weight of the individual cicada purchased and how far it will travel.
How to bid on your favorite Cicada:
1. Follow the auction link app.galabid.com/cicadasny
2. Click into the item that you would like to bid on, then enter your bid where the box has “enter bid amount.” To submit the bid, click “bid now.”
3. It must be equal to or above the next minimum bid which is displayed under the item name. If a bid is successful bidders will see a ‘winning’ label next to the item name.
4. Bidders musgt register before placing a bid.
