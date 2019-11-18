CANTON — Perspective tiny home buyers have until Dec. 2 to deliver a sealed bid to Canton Central School.
The tiny house for sale is the result of the People Project spearheaded by Gregory Kiah, the Canton high school art teacher.
“It was designed to build connections between school and community, which I know that it did. Everybody jumped on board,” Mr. Kiah said.
The People Project is a union initiative funded by the New York State United Teachers and supported by the American Federation of Teachers.
A bid packet can be found on the Canton Central School website.
The minimum bid, Mr. Kiah said, is $26,000.
The 8- by 18-foot home features a loft large enough for a queen-sized bed, a kitchen equipped with a propane oven and stove and a bathroom with a shower. It has a propane hot-air furnace and an inverter which allows for battery or solar power if electricity is not available. It’s 13 feet, 3 inches high, and the interior is made of pine wood.
The home has a 35-gallon fresh water tank and an on-demand water heater.
Numerous area businesses and individuals donated time, money and materials to the project.
The structure was constructed on a trailer bed by Mr. Kiah, members of the Canton Central Teachers Association and other volunteers who helped frame the house, put the roof on and finish three walls.
Last spring, students at BOCES Seaway Career and Technical Education Center, Norwood, helped with plumbing and heating work. Much of the interior work was done over the summer, including installation of counter tops and cabinets.
The house is currently parked in front of the school on State Street.
Bids must be accompanied by a $5,000 deposit and the winning bidder has until Dec. 13 to pay the balance of the bid, including an 8 percent sales tax.
The proceeds of the project will go, for at least the next five years, to a scholarship awarded to a senior who is pursuing a career in the trades or a college degree in a green field, Mr. Kiah said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.