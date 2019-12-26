MASSENA — The town of Massena’s sports-fishing promotion director says big things are on the horizon.
For starters, the top 50 anglers in the country will be converging on Massena in August to compete for a $200,000 top prize in the 2020 Fishing League Worldwide Pro Circuit Championship. The event will run for five days.
Donald Meissner told Town Council members that he has been in conversations with FLW representatives nearly every day to talk about the summer event. He said FLW officials have suggested they have a “real special regalia” for the event.
“They want this to be a bash unlike any other. There’s going to be a lot of work putting this together. But the more I talk with him, the more I realize that this could be a launching pad for so much else we’re going to be doing in the coming future,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said they’re also discussing establishing fishing teams in local public schools. Mr. Meissner says he has a meeting with school officials on Jan. 17 to talk about setting up teams that will compete against each other.
“This takes place in a lot of southern states. It’s become a really big deal,” he said.
Mr. Meissner said FLW officials have said they’ll make FLW a sanctioning agent for the teams.
“In other words, each one of the kids will become a member of the FLW,” he said. “It’s just another aspect of what we’ve been working on for years.”
FLW officials have also talked about having an FLW and Major League Fishing Angler of the Year ceremony and presentation for the entire country in Massena in 2021.
“It’s building, it’s exciting, but it’s going to take a lot of work,” Mr. Meissner said.
He said outgoing Councilman Thomas C. Miller has been instrumental in many of the fishing activities taking place in Massena. Mr. Miller did not seek reelection and is leaving the board this month.
“We wouldn’t be talking about this summer if not for what Tom did,” he said.
Mr. Miller also commended Mr. Meissner for his efforts, and asked fellow board members to approve extending his contract for two years. It expires on Tuesday, but Mr. Miller suggested that extending it would provide continuity for the next two years as they planned other fishing activities.
“He is going to be extremely busy the next year, two years. I think we should make it a two-year contract if possible so there’s time he needs for what he’s going to do to move forward in 2020 and 2021. I think we should move on this because his contract does run out the 31st,” Mr. Miller said.
Board members agreed, extending Mr. Meissner’s contract for two years at his current salary of $25,000 a year plus expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.