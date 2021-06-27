WILMINGTON — The 10th Annual Ride for the River, benefitting the Ausable River Association, will be held in-person on July 18. Proceeds from this road cycling tour support AsRA’s work to protect the clean waters, healthy streams, biodiverse habitats, and scenic beauty of the Ausable River watershed.
Hosted by Bike Adirondacks, registration includes fully supported cycling routes of 30 and 45- miles, event t-shirt, a post ride BBQ, and live music. In addition to the in-person ride, a virtual ride option is also available allowing cyclists to experience the routes, or create their own ride. The virtual ride is separate from the in-person event day. Full event details and registration are now available at bikeadirondacks.com/events/ride-river.
Ride for the River was created by AsRA in 2012 to celebrate the resilience of local communities following the devastating flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irene. The 2020 Ride continues to celebrate our local communities and river while raising funds to restore damaged portions of the river and address the growing concern over road salt, particularly around Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.
The event was held completely virtual in 2020. For that event cyclists from nine states and 42 different communities registered.
BikeADK will also host the “Tailgater,” a late afternoon group ride starting at 3 p.m. on July 17 from the Hungry Trout Resort. For complete event information, visit bikeadirondacks.com/events/ride-river.
