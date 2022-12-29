ALBANY — A bill has been introduced in the New York State Senate by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, that would allow state-owned property in Ogdensburg to be subject to local property taxes.
The Ogdensburg City Council passed a resolution in September asking for support from Sen. Ritchie, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and others to pass legislation that would amend Real Property Tax Law for state land in the city.
The bill, S9606, was introduced by Sen. Ritchie earlier this month and is still in committee.
“Ogdensburg is in a challenging position, with the state owning roughly 30% of the land in the city, much of which is unused. In other places of the state, state-owned land is subject to taxation. This bill, which was introduced at the request of the Ogdensburg City Council, would help provide financial relief to the city and its taxpayers,” Sen. Ritchie said.
Sen. Ritchie is retiring at the end of her term this week. Mr. Walczyk is now senator-elect in the 49th District, which covers parts of St. Lawrence and Oswego counties, as well as all of Jefferson, Lewis, Herkimer, Hamilton and Fulton counties.
The justification written into the bill states that the city “is not afforded the right to collect property taxes on any of this state owned land.”
“This is patently unjust and deprives the city of Ogdensburg of much needed financial resources,” the justification reads. “This bill will remedy the existing deficiency within the current statutory framework by allowing the city of Ogdensburg to collect property taxes from the state on lands.”
The bill contends that the state pays property taxes on state-owned land in many other areas.
“Other municipalities in the state, like Albany, receive substantial payments from the State in lieu of taxes (PILOTS). It is time for the state to treat the city of Ogdensburg fairly and do the same for the city,” the justification reads.
City Councilor John A. Rishe wrote the resolution that was adopted by council asking for support. He said that the state has talked about selling land that it owns in the city for decades and nothing has happened. With the amount of land the state owns in Ogdensburg, he says it would be fair for the state to agree to a pay some form of PILOT.
“I think the state needs to recognize and understand our situation here. They own 30% of the land mass of the City of Ogdensburg and more than 50% of the waterfront. They have abandoned a lot of buildings, allowed them to deteriorate. There is a lot of vacant, under-utilized land that is owned by the authority (Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority) and state of New York and it’s stymieing our growth and development,” Mr. Rishe said. “They need to recognize our situation and try to help us and I think the best way to do that at this time is payment in lieu of taxes.”
He added that he thinks the bill has a good shot at passing both the Senate and Assembly.
“It’s a Home Rule issue and they do it for many other communities throughout the state so we just would like to cooperate with them and it’s a formal request. So we will have to see what the outcome is,” he said.
Scott A. Gray, who was elected to replace Mr. Walczyk in the Assembly, said that he supports the Senate bill and would propose legislation in the Assembly to mirror it.
“My initial preference is for the state to clean up the property and restore it to shovel-ready land that would allow for future development. In lieu of that, minimally, I will push for the state to provide the City of Ogdensburg with financial compensation similar to property taxation,” Mr. Gray said, adding that demolition and making it shovel-ready is a long process, so until then compensation is necessary.
“Ogdensburg has a considerable amount of land owned by the state, and much of it is valuable waterfront property,” Mr. Gray said. “This places an undue burden on the taxpayers of the city of Ogdensburg to support the services provided. New York state providing compensation in lieu of taxes would not be a unique situation.”
