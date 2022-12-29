Taxation of state sites eyed in Ogdensburg

The sign leading into the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg. Behind the sign is a deteriorating stone building that has been fenced in by the state after decades of neglect. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — A bill has been introduced in the New York State Senate by Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, that would allow state-owned property in Ogdensburg to be subject to local property taxes.

The Ogdensburg City Council passed a resolution in September asking for support from Sen. Ritchie, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, and others to pass legislation that would amend Real Property Tax Law for state land in the city.

