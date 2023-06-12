Airport security bill doesn’t get final vote

Passengers queue up at the Ogdensburg International Airport terminal last year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — A bill that would allow the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire their own airport security didn’t reach the state Senate floor for a vote before the end of the 2023 session.

The OBPA owns and operates Ogdensburg International Airport. Because of a Federal Aviation Authority regulation, the authority is required to ensure police officers or state-designated peace officers are present for each outgoing flight. The bill would allow the OBPA to hire their own peace officers for airport security. The OBPA currently contracts with the Ogdensburg City Police Department for the service.

