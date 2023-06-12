OGDENSBURG — A bill that would allow the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority to hire their own airport security didn’t reach the state Senate floor for a vote before the end of the 2023 session.
The OBPA owns and operates Ogdensburg International Airport. Because of a Federal Aviation Authority regulation, the authority is required to ensure police officers or state-designated peace officers are present for each outgoing flight. The bill would allow the OBPA to hire their own peace officers for airport security. The OBPA currently contracts with the Ogdensburg City Police Department for the service.
On Monday, OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said officials will go back to the drawing board with state representatives to see if they can fine tune the language of the bill, which has passed in the Assembly, in hopes of it getting a Senate floor vote early in the 2024 session.
“Maybe there’s something we missed ... that will make it successful the next time,” he said. “We’ll work with our state representatives to see what we can do to it and make it a priority.”
Their current contract with the city ends Jan. 1. Before that, authority officials will “probably have to sit down with the city and talk the next contract,” Mr. Lawrence said.
OBPA has a contract with the city for Federal Aviation Administration-required services at the airport that covers Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023. For that, the OBPA pays $185,000 annually, billed as $15,416 per month, with additional time at $48 per hour. That pays for two full-time city police officers to support daily passenger pre-flight screening and flight departure, according to the contract.
“Through this calendar year, we would actually end up paying roughly $260,000, which is certainly a lot more than we had anticipated,” OBPA Board Chairman Vernon D. “Sam” Burns said June 6. “What really concerns us regarding this bill that Assemblyman (Scott A.) Gray had passed, is we’ve heard the chief of police here in Ogdensburg complain about his officers being overworked and how it’s a strain on his force to have them go out to the airport. They have to be there before the planes take off.”
“We want to release the city police department of staffing problems,” Mr. Lawrence said Monday.
When asked on June 6 about estimated contractual costs to have city officers present at flights for 2024, Mr. Burns said, “I don’t like to negotiate in public.” However, “preliminary discussion of the amount the city of Ogdensburg was looking for payment was substantially higher than what were paying this year.”
He believes the cost of providing OBPA-employed part-time peace officers would be “considerably less than the $260,000.”
The OBPA is dealing with a $4 million budget deficit due to decreased bridge traffic revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic, ensuing border closure and an overall drop in bridge traffic since 2020, even with the border open, is responsible for the shortfall, Mr. Burns said earlier in June.
“That’s something we’ll never make up,” he said at the time.
He is suggesting the OBPA could hire four or five people, possibly corrections officers who are retiring, to fill the security posts. Corrections officers in New York state are already designated as peace officers under state law.
“They could work, if they wanted, 20 hours a week. We’d need maybe four or five to make sure. We want to have enough available so we could have the staff that’s needed for whatever flight is leaving the airport,” Mr. Burns said.
He said they would be designated as OBPA employees represented by the CSEA labor union.
“Considering everything the city is going through with getting officers, it seemed the logical thing to do for the sake of the bridge and port authority, and maybe alleviate many of the problems the city is having” hiring police officers, he added.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown. His office did not respond to a request for comment. Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, sponsored it in the lower house.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.