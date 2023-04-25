OGDENSBURG — The state Assembly bill aimed at allowing the city of Ogdensburg to tax state property within its limits has been amended to exempt Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority property. The change was unexpected to members of the task force looking to push both bills in the legislature.
Assembly bill 5276A, proposed by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and Senate bill S9606, originally submitted by now retired Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and now supported by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, are both in committee.
The matching bills would allow for the taxation of state property located in the city of Ogdensburg, which have been backed by the City Council and the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.
The Assembly bill has now been amended to exempt property “controlled and operated on” by the OBPA. The Senate bill currently remains the same.
Members of the Ogdensburg Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) Task Force discussed the amendment Monday night during a City Council meeting.
“I was surprised to learn that even though we have passed a Home Rule bill resolution and everything was final, there was an amendment to the bill without my knowledge, it wasn’t brought to the task force, it wasn’t brought to the council, and that exempted the bridge and port authority from the acreage and the payment in lieu of taxes,” said Task Force member and Councilor John A. Rishe. “So I am a little bit concerned about that, especially in light of increasing people’s assessments by 100% and asking them to pay more taxes when you have businesses in the industrial park that have been there for 20 years and have never paid a penny.”
Previous information provided by the city states that the OBPA has 369.6 acres of exempt land or 12% of the city’s total acreage of 3,174. The state has another 583.9 acres of exempt land or 18% of the total.
Mr. Rishe said that he doesn’t support the amendment.
“It doesn’t seem right to me,” he added.
Councilor Michael B. Powers said that he was planning on meeting with Sen. Walczyk to discuss the Senate bill in the near future and to see if there are any “hang ups.”
“I think we need to take it one step at a time,” said Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle. “We know it’s not going to fly if we don’t exempt the bridge and port authority.”
Mr. Skamperle said that even with the exemption perhaps a PILOT could still be negotiated with the OBPA in the future.
“Our best chance of getting it, is to do just that, take them out, get them with us and get a resolution supporting us and I think the state will at least entertain it,” Mr. Skamperle said. “If the OBPA is on there it’s not going to fly.”
According to the city’s resolution, which passed in March to support the state bills, the tax exemptions “severely hamper the city’s ability to provide governmental services, including public safety, without exceeding its constitutional taxing limit or raising local real property taxes in a city that already has one of the highest combined tax rates in New York State.”
The tax exemptions equal more than $8.2 million in lost revenues to the city, county and school district, according to the resolution, and “multi-millions of more dollars in lost revenue each year due to their underutilized, blighted, and deteriorating conditions, and the fact that they comprise over 50% of the city’s valuable St. Lawrence River waterfront, hampering future private sector growth and development.”
