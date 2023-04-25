Header

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The state Assembly bill aimed at allowing the city of Ogdensburg to tax state property within its limits has been amended to exempt Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority property. The change was unexpected to members of the task force looking to push both bills in the legislature.

Assembly bill 5276A, proposed by Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, and Senate bill S9606, originally submitted by now retired Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and now supported by Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, are both in committee.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.