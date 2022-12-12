Oil spill protection bill adds St. Lawrence River

U.S. Coast Guard members attach an anchor to a section of oil boom at the Massena Intake during a spill training exercise on the St. Lawrence River last year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Legislation included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act will provide more funding for the U.S. Coast Guard to study the impact of a potential oil spill in the St. Lawrence River, and develop a response plan.

The St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes Waterway Protection Act amends the existing rules regarding oil spill impact studies, adding the St. Lawrence River to the list of water bodies the Coast Guard receives funding to study.

