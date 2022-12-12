Legislation included in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act will provide more funding for the U.S. Coast Guard to study the impact of a potential oil spill in the St. Lawrence River, and develop a response plan.
The St. Lawrence River and Great Lakes Waterway Protection Act amends the existing rules regarding oil spill impact studies, adding the St. Lawrence River to the list of water bodies the Coast Guard receives funding to study.
The legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Rep. Joe D. Morelle, D-Rochester, this summer. It was included in the latest version of the NDAA, which authorizes national defense spending each year and often includes other military-related bills.
While the Coast Guard has action plans in place for chemical and oil spills in the region, they haven’t specifically received funding to finance ongoing research of the river, and haven’t been required by law to develop oil or chemical spill action plans on the same schedule as they do for other water bodies.
That’s something John M. Peach of Save the River says was likely an oversight when the initial legislation on oil spill studies was passed.
“When the legislation was initially drafted, for whatever reason the St. Lawrence River was left out,” he said.
He said he gives credit to Rep. Stefanik for pushing to correct that omission, and get the St. Lawrence River included in the studies.
Once the NDAA is passed, the provisions of the Waterway Protection Act will go into effect immediately. The U.S. Coast Guard’s Oil Spill Center of Expertise, which opened in Michigan in August, will have extra funding to support a research program examining the impacts of oil spills in the river and develop possible responses.
“I know they’re talking about continuing to do research on oil spills when they get under the ice, which has always been a big concern for us,” Mr. Peach said.
Save the River, dedicated to the environmental preservation and restoration of the upper St. Lawrence River and Thousand Islands region, was founded just two years after a major oil spill near Alexandria Bay. The barge NEPCO, owned by the now-defunct Oswego Barge Company, ran aground on Wellesley Island in June 1976, releasing more than 250,000 gallons of oil, causing what was then the worst inland oil spill in North America. The cleanup cost over $8 million at the time, but large patches of contamination were not cleaned even after 122 days.
Oil isn’t shipped as cargo through the St. Lawrence Seaway, although pipes carry it along the northern shore of the river. Mr. Peach said there’s still risk of oil and fuel leaks from transiting ships, however, and his organization has long supported preparedness efforts to respond to potential leaks.
“There are groundings every year due to mainly mechanical malfunctions,” he said. “We’re fortunate that there haven’t been any oil or large chemical spills, because we’ve got ships carrying those.”
Another piece of legislation in this year’s NDAA, the Great Lakes Winter Commerce Act, will also impact U.S. Coast Guard operations in the Great Lakes, codifying their icebreaking requirements into law and providing funds for additional icebreaking activities. Mr. Peach said he doesn’t anticipate that law will have any impacts on the St. Lawrence River, which is typically not included in wider Great Lakes legislation unless it’s specifically named.
