Bingo, exercise assist north country elders

POTSDAM — The recreational activity of bingo and physical activity of exercise are being joined together in a 10-week Bingocize program to assist the elder population of the north country.
Massena Hospital Director of Physical Therapy Eileen Fregoe and St. Lawrence Health Patient Experience Manager Casandra Dodd have been trained to present the Falls Prevention Program Bingocize to older adults who may be experiencing a sedentary life style. SLH received a grant through Excellus BCBS, and obtained a license to host the program through 2024.
“During our first session we worked with residents of United Helpers,” Mrs. Dodd noted. “Since we are currently holding the sessions virtually, we would like to work with assisted living venues where staff are on hand. If a resident should require assistance during the program, the staff member is right there to help out.”
Mrs. Dodd explained Bingocize is traditionally targeted toward individuals with a history of falling, or who are at risk of falling. The evidence-based program is a great way for individuals to get moving and socialize with each other.
Bingocize is approved through both SNAP-Ed and The National Council on Aging (NCOA). The game is meant to be played twice a week, and each session usually lasts 45-60 minutes.
“The program goals are to help older adults improve and/or maintain their mobility and independence, learn and use health information focused on falls reduction and other health-related behaviors, and target sedentary older adults at all levels of ability to become active and engage in social settings,” Mrs. Dodd said.
Participants are led through a series of exercises while being asked health education questions, then take a break to play bingo as numbers are called out by the leader. The pattern continues until one of the participants wins the game of bingo and receives a small token.
To learn more about Bingocize contact Casandra Dodd at 315.261.2129, or cdodd@cphospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.