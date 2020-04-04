MASSENA — About 1,600 Massena Electric Department customers in portions of Massena woke up to flashing clocks Saturday morning because of a power outage.
Superintendent Andrew McMahon said the outage was caused by a bird strike at a substation.
“We had a large bird hit our substation and it caused a phase to ground fault,” he said.
The outage lasted from 6:20 to shortly after 7 a.m.
“It took 54 minutes to get everybody back on,” Mr. McMahon said.
He said the system reacted as it was designed to do. Two breakers at the Engstrom substation on Haverstock Road continued to feed a couple parts of town, he said.
Mr. McMahon said animals are one of the factors in power outages. For example, a momentary outage which impacted 451 customers on Jan. 30 was because of a squirrel contact behind the sewage treatment plant on East Orvis Street.
“Animal contact and tree contact are two of the largest causes of outage for us. We do our best at trimming trees,” he said.
