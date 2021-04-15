CHASE MILLS — Sharon Gonce shared some photos from the birthday parade that was organized for her granddaughter Willow.
Members of the New York State Police, the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, the Department of Environmental Conservation, the Massena Rescue Squad and many others took part in the parade.
Willow was diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia on July 16, 2019 at University hospital cancer clinic in Syracuse. Shestarted her treatment the next day on the pediatric oncology floor at Golisano Children’s Hospital, also in Syracuse.
Willow was 2 years and 4 months old when her treatments started. The birthday parade celebrated her 4th birthday.
“Hopefully her last day of treatment will be Sept 30, 2021 with a bell ringing ceremony that day. It’s been a long road with some ICU stays but slowly she is winning,” her grandmother said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.