OGDENSBURG — Tenants of Riverview Towers, displaced by a March 8 fire at the housing complex, will be able to continue to shelter at Wadhams Hall for several more weeks, according to Diocese of Ogdensburg Bishop Terry R. LaValley.
Approximately 40 displaced tenants are staying at Wadhams Hall, the former college-level seminary that is currently a retreat center, just outside of Ogdensburg on state Highway 37. The tenants had been staying there since the fire.
The Ogdensburg Housing Authority and the county Office of the Aging have been working on finding the tenants semi-permanent places to stay, most likely at the housing authority’s other locations in Ogdensburg and surrounding locations in Canton, Massena and Potsdam.
On Saturday, Bishop LaValley stated that the tenants will be able to stay at Wadhams Hall longer, until those accommodations have been made. The Diocese of Ogdensburg owns Wadhams Hall.
“We hope and expect to be able to accommodate those displaced residents in need at Wadhams through at least the end of the month,” Bishop LaValley stated.
While housing accommodations are still being arranged, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie reported Saturday that heat and water were back on at Riverview Towers.
He added that mechanical and electrical engineers were on site Monday to inspect the building.
The March 8 fire was contained to an apartment on the sixth floor. The occupant of the apartment, Jay Meashaw, 55, was one of 14 people injured in the fire. He is currently in Syracuse, reportedly intubated and unable to speak to fire investigators as they seek a cause of the fire.
