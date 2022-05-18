OGDENSBURG — The Bishop’s Fund Appeal has surpassed its goal of $1.3 million, the Diocese of Ogdensburg recently announced.
As of April 26, according to the diocese, the Bishop’s Fund collected $1,307,401.34 in contributions from more than 7,200 households. An additional $34,860.22 remains to be collected in pledges promised. Any funds received over the goal will be used to provide emergency grants to individuals and families in need through the bishop’s Good Samaritan Fund.
“I join my prayers of gratitude with those of the many individuals and families of our North Country who have benefited from the generosity of our donors,” said Bishop Terry R. LaValley. “I am deeply grateful to the faith-filled folks across the diocese and beyond who so generously support this vital annual appeal. We truly are a Family of Faith in Action here in the North Country! The support of our family of faith has a far-reaching impact through the ministries and programs that depend on the annual Bishop’s Fund Appeal. I also wish to extend my deep appreciation to our pastors whose strong leadership and personal sacrifice supports this critical appeal each year.”
The Bishop’s Fund Appeal provides the following programs and ministries of the Diocese of Ogdensburg: Education of Seminarians; Family Life Ministry; Natural Family Planning; Respect Life Ministry; Formation for Ministry Program; Office of the New Evangelization; Continuing Education and Formation of Priests; priests’ graduate studies; Vocations; Permanent Deacons; Deacon Formation; Tuition Assistance Program; Campus Ministry Program; matching gifts to Catholic Schools; Department of Faith Formation; Youth Ministry; Young Adult Ministry; Guggenheim Center; Department of Worship; and the Bishop’s Good Samaritan Fund.
Pledges to the Bishop’s Fund Appeal will continue to accepted until June 15. If you have not made a gift or wish to make an additional gift, donations can be mailed to: The Bishop’s Fund Appeal, PO Box 150, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or made online at rcdony.org/bfa.
