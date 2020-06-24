POTSDAM — Potsdam village police and state Environmental Conservation Officers are currently at Ives Park attempting to direct a black bear away from the residential area near Hamilton Street.
The bear, an apparent adult, has climbed back up a tree on the west side of the park after climbing down a different tree in a resident’s backyard.
HAPPENING NOW: Potsdam village police and state Environmental Conservation Officers are at Ives Park attempting to direct a black bear away from the residential area near Hamilton Street. Potsdam Lt. Michael Ames is assisting with direction now. pic.twitter.com/XerXOZvIXa— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) June 24, 2020
Potsdam Sgt. Charles Daniels said village residents first reported the bear, which he estimated is about 100 pounds, swimming out of the Raquette River and walking through Ives Park earlier Wednesday afternoon. Hamilton Street residents said they first noticed the bear had climbed a tree and was walking through yards almost two hours ago.
Lt. Ames said he can recall only one other bear sighting in the village over the last four years.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.