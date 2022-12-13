OSWEGATCHIE — Black ice is being attributed to three collisions in St. Lawrence County, all of which happened between 4:45 and 6:22 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
“Everyone en route or on scene (of the three accidents) radioed back to dispatch to let everyone know there was black ice,” according to St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner.
A two-car collision reported around 4:45 p.m. slowed traffic on State Route 68. A Lifeflight helicopter landed at the scene around 5 p.m. However, Mr. Denner said no one was transported. One car was unable to get out of the road. Because of that, traffic was stopped in both directions for about 10 minutes, then let through one lane at a time, directed by Heuvelton firefightes on the scene.
Mr. Denner said in Colton on State Route 56, there was a one-car rollover that was reported at 6:22 p.m. He said he isn’t sure if there were any injuries, but that information should be available soon.
In County Route 11 in Depeyster, Mr. Denner said a car ran into a pole, with the emergency call coming in at 6:10 p.m. He was also unsure if anyone was injured in that crash.
