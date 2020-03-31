OGDENSBURG — More than two months after Vladimir Olivo was fatally shot outside a Queens nightclub, a Bronx fugitive was apprehended on a murder charge in the north country.
On March 23 at 939 Jay St., the Ogdensburg Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Jerry Rojas, 26, who was wanted in connection to the January shooting of Mr. Olivo.
In the early morning of Jan. 13, at Capelli’s Cafe & Lounge in the Queens neighborhood of Corona, a dispute began as the lounge was getting ready to close for the night. When the fight spilled outside onto 108th Street around 3:50 a.m., investigators said, a gunman opened fire from around the corner, near Northern Boulevard.
Police report Mr. Olivo was shot in the chest, and an unidentified 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach. Both men were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where Mr. Olivo later died. The 27-year-old survived, but police said he has not cooperated with the investigation.
Rojas’ murder charge appears on a 25-page superseding indictment out of Manhattan federal court, along with multiple offenses alleged against 15 members of the Black Stone Gorilla Gang.
Ongoing NYPD, DEA and federal court special agent investigations have produced several indictments against the BSGG, alleging the gang has established itself as a racketeering enterprise, primarily operating in New York City and in jails and state prisons throughout New York since 2011.
Rojas, also known as “Feddi,” is charged with racketeering conspiracy, narcotics conspiracy, firearms offense, murder in aid of racketeering and murder through the use of a firearm.
“In order to enrich the enterprise, preserve and protect the power of the enterprise, and enhance its criminal operations, BSGG members and associates committed, conspired, attempted and threatened to commit acts of violence, including murder and assaults,” officials of the Southern District of New York wrote after the indictment was unsealed March 23.
The indictment alleges the BSGG has also distributed narcotics, committed robberies, engaged in bank and wire fraud, obtained and used firearms and “evaded prosecution by law enforcement authorities through acts of intimidation and violence against potential witnesses to crimes committed by the gang.”
Rojas appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks in the Northern District of New York Court, Syracuse, and is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, courts across the country have issued updated procedures, with most courts postponing criminal trial proceedings until further notice. In the Northern District of New York, criminal matters before magistrate judges, such as initial appearances and arraignments, have continued to take place in-person over the last two weeks.
The Marshals Service provides “safe, secure and humane custody, housing, medical care and transportation” for prisoners, according to its website, though the agency said it would not indicate where Rojas is being held or whether he was taken to a facility in a different part of the state amid the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
The Marshals Service does not operate its own detention facilities and instead houses prisoners awaiting court appearances through intergovernmental agreements with local and state departments. The Marshals Service can also house prisoners in Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities or private facilities.
New York no longer permits the operation of private prisons within the state system, though private prisons can still be contracted by federal facilities.
Several facility searches for Rojas through local, state and federal agencies across New York yielded no results.
Rojas’ case will eventually proceed before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in the Southern District of New York and will be prosecuted by SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman and Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.
