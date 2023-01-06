Blade sharpening workshop set

CANTON — TAUNY has announced that it will host a Blade and Tool Sharpening Workshop in January. The workshop - Blade and Tool Sharpening 101 - will take place on Jan. 14 from 2-3 p.m. Cost is $10.
Tam Iverson will show you how to spruce up your tired blades and tools for perfectly clean cuts and user safety.
