Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush said he believes his experiences running a small business and working in local government have made him a better state legislator.
As he runs unopposed for re-election to the 117th Assembly District, Mr. Blankenbush said he believes his long ties to the region have helped him be a better lawmaker in Albany.
Mr. Blankenbush grew up in Henrietta, Monroe County, and graduated from Rush-Henrietta High School in the early 1960s, before going to Monroe Community College for two years. After finishing his associate’s degree there, Mr. Blankenbush enlisted in the Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.
“Coming out of Vietnam, I was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base,” he said. “Plattsburgh is where I met my wife, and my two children were born in Plattsburgh.”
After finishing his enlistment in the Air Force, Mr. Blankenbush finished his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Plattsburgh and planned on becoming a teacher. Plans changed and in 1976 he became a sales manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Plattsburgh. He said he moved to Watertown when he was given a promotion to branch manager at the Watertown Metropolitan Life Insurance office.
“About five years after that promotion, I decided I wanted to go into business for myself,” he said. “My partner and I started BEL Associates, which is still on State Street in Watertown.”
Mr. Blankenbush went on to become a town council member in LeRay for eight years, then became a member of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, where he served as chairman for two terms. He was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010.
“When you add up all those experiences that I’ve had, I think it allows me to have the knowledge in all levels of local government and small business,” he said.
Mr. Blankenbush said he believes constituent services have been the most important part of his job since he first took office. The 117th Assembly District stretches more than 120 miles from north to south, from just north of the city of Oneida, Madison County, up and around Watertown, to the village of DeKalb in St. Lawrence County. Mr. Blankenbush said it’s integral that he has a solid staff in his offices to ensure he’s able to hear from constituents across the very diverse district.
“As an assemblyman working here in the north country, driving around to four different counties, it’s important to have a staff in the office who back you up and who can really offer help when constituents call in,” he said.
He said there are a multitude of small projects he’s worked on with constituents to get their concerns addressed over the years, and after a decade of work, he said he believes those are some of the most meaningful things he’s been able to do in office.
“People always ask about Albany, what’s happening in Albany,” he said. “But what I really like is being here and working with my constituents.”
Mr. Blankenbush said when it comes to Albany, he and the wider Republican conference have worked on a few issues he’s proud to have been a part of. When the state began implementing Common Core educational standards in 2013, Mr. Blankenbush said he and his Republican coworkers were able to put together a list of recommendations that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo implemented.
“We had 13 public hearings across the state of New York on what we felt were the problems with Common Core. I had mine at Lowville Academy; it was well attended,” he said. “At the end of it, we put together a package of what was wrong and what could be fixed with Common Core, and the governor took a lot of those things on board.”
When it comes to infrastructure, Mr. Blankenbush said he and his Republican coworkers also worked to convince Gov. Cuomo not to cut the CHIPS program, which gives local governments millions of dollars a year to repave their roads.
“There was $67 million put aside which we called the Pot Hole Fund, to fix our roads up after a winter of heavy snow and snow removal, and he put that back in the budget,” Mr. Blankenbush said.
Going forward, the assemblyman said COVID-19 has pushed him and his coworkers in the state Legislature to really worry about the state budget. Before the year began, the state was forecasting a $6 billion budget deficit, and the advent of COVID-19 has only made the problem worse. The current budget forecasts a $13.3 billion shortfall for 2021, and state leaders are forecasting a $60 billion loss in revenue through to 2024.
“In April, when we passed that budget, most of us knew it wasn’t really a budget, it was projected on how much money the federal government was going to give to the state of New York,” he said.
With the federal government’s negotiations over the next coronavirus aid package essentially finished, Mr. Blankenbush said the state has to find its own path to a balanced budget.
“When the governor talks about us being in debt and wanting the federal government to come bail us out, let’s not forget that we were $6 billion in the hole going into the year,” he said.
He said many of the proposed solutions, like the 20% cuts in state aid to schools, are not proper solutions, because those solutions don’t cut the least important programs first.
“We don’t know how much money is going to come from the federal government, but it is not time to start cutting the education budget,” he said.
On a more long-term scale, Mr. Blankenbush said he would like to see investments made in broadband infrastructure in the region, and protections put in place to protect farmers from dramatic increases in their costs of doing business, as well as protections to keep their stocks safe and prevent another situation where dairy farmers need to dump their stored milk.
He said he would also like to have more work done on criminal justice reform. He said the state’s attempt at criminal justice reform, which went into effect this year, was put together without input from police departments, district attorneys or any upstate legislators, and has been disastrous across the board. He said the bill went too far and took too much power away from the state judges to decide if an individual needs to be held in jail.
“We really have to go back and take a look at either repealing or amending that bill, at least we have to amend it,” he said.
He also said there needs to be work done to improve business climate in the state, which may help stave off the exodus of residents from the state as well.
Altogether, Mr. Blankenbush said there’s a lot of work to be done in Albany, but he believes he and his fellow legislators will be up to the task.
“I’ve served the people for the last 10 years, and for the next two, I will proudly do that again,” he said.
