Blankenbush

 Kara Dry

ALBANY — The state’s legislative session ended Saturday, after a marathon few hours of voting in the Assembly to pass a number of home rule and local bills. Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, had a number of bills pass in the final few days of the legislative session.

A bill Mr. Blankenbush worked on with Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to shift the management and assets of the West Carthage Housing Authority to the town of Wilna Housing Authority passed the Assembly on Friday, headed to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s desk.

Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, speaks to a crowd Oct. 24, 2020, in Public Square in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times
