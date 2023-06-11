Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
ALBANY — The state’s legislative session ended Saturday, after a marathon few hours of voting in the Assembly to pass a number of home rule and local bills. Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, had a number of bills pass in the final few days of the legislative session.
A bill Mr. Blankenbush worked on with Sen. Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, to shift the management and assets of the West Carthage Housing Authority to the town of Wilna Housing Authority passed the Assembly on Friday, headed to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s desk.
That came in a little later than usual for a home rule, local government bill, but Mr. Blankenbush said he and Mr. Walczyk worked hard to move it as quickly as possible.
“Almost all my home rule bills have already been voted on,” the assemblyman said Friday outside the Assembly chamber, as legislators inside debated the Clean Slate Act. “Some of them are not going to come out this session, and that’s just how it is, I’ll just have to come back in January and push.”
Assemblyman Blankenbush’s bills to authorize Jefferson and Lewis counties to collect a portion of sales tax collected within their borders have passed, and a bill to allow defendants to appear in court for some proceedings in Jefferson County was passed before session ended Saturday.
But the assemblyman said there are plenty of priorities ahead for when he returns to Albany next session. A bill he has authored that would provide a state-sanctioned insurance premium discount for people who have taken a fraud avoidance course has yet to garner bipartisan support, which Mr. Blankenbush said is a priority next session for him.
Another to cut property taxes for active farmland also needs bipartisan support before it can move, something Mr. Blankenbush hopes to achieve next session.
“Being in the minority, you try to work them around,” he said. “What happens is, you don’t get them through the first year, and you look for cosponsors.”
A few bills relate to things that Mr. Blankenbush has been pushing for years to pass. A bill to require that the state make payments promised to local governments by the date the money is promised, or pay interest, has not moved and likely will not this session. Another to require that pistol permit applications filed in New York by military members see a ruling within 90 days is also unlikely to move forward.
Mr. Blankenbush said it’s a reality of Albany that some bills will not move because of bureaucratic interference.
“Central staff won’t allow it to go through,” he said.
Central staff refers to the crew of bureaucratic appointees that are hired to help the Assembly and Senate perform their legislative duties. Central staff members manage bill progression, filing, referrals and many of the process requirements necessary to manage a legislative body, and most of the positions are appointed by the elected legislative leaders. Albany Republicans have frequently complained that legisalture Democrats have used bureaucratic processes to stop up Republican legislative efforts.
After the end of session, Mr. Blankenbush and his legislative colleagues head back to their districts to meet with local voters and leadership, and regain a sense of normal life after about six months of constant business, meetings and late nights.
“When I’m here, it’s a meeting every 30 minutes, I’m running all over the Capitol, it’s hectic,” Mr. Blankenbush said. “I have a lot more time on my hands back home, and I’m happy to meet with people back in the district.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.