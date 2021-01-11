SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished flames spouting from the window of an apartment house at the corner of Park Avenue and Baker Street around dusk Monday.
The blaze threatened the neighboring house a few yards away, but firefighters prevented it from spreading.
Occupants of the multi-apartment building at 4 Baker St., and neighbors evacuated their homes and were outside when the emergency died down at about 5 p.m.
